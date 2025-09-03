5.6kg of cocaine worth Rs 56 cr seized by Customs-NCB; Nigerian national among four held

CHENNAI: A joint operation of the Chennai Customs and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday led to the seizure of 5.6kg of cocaine worth `56 crore and subsequent arrest of four men in Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi, including a Nigerian.

The case was initially busted by Chennai Customs which apprehended two Indian men in their 20s who arrived from Addis Ababa — the capital of Ethiopia — by Ethiopian Airlines flight at Chennai on Monday. When their hand baggage was scanned, it revealed compactly-packed capsules suspected to be cocaine concealed inside Ferrero Rocher chocolate cans. In total, 5.618kg of capsules, suspected to be cocaine worth Rs 56 crore were recovered from the two passengers, identified as Himanshu Shah (25) of Uttarakhand and Sahil Attri (26) of Himachal Pradesh, sources said.

The case was immediately handed over to the NCB’s Chennai zone. In a follow-up action, they coordinated with their counterparts in Mumbai and arrested the handler of the two passengers. A controlled delivery plan was put in place and with that on Tuesday, the receiver of the drug, a Nigerian, was arrested in Delhi.

Official sources said that preliminary investigation indicates that this is the handiwork of an international drug smuggling racket with Indian kingpins operating from African countries. A detailed investigation including the money trail will be part of NCB’s probe, sources said.