AIADMK will never be slave to anyone: Palaniswami

MADURAI: Reiterating that AIADMK and BJP share the same agenda of defeating DMK, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said his party would never be a slave to anyone, including BJP.

Addressing the public on the second day of his four-day campaign in Madurai, Palaniswami said, “AIADMK and BJP have formed the alliance for a common goal — to remove DMK from power.”

Referring to CPI conference in Salem, the AIADMK chief said, “Chief minister MK Stalin declared that he is half-communist, which means Stalin is slowly swallowing the left party and its ideology. Allies of DMK must remain vigilant on this issue.”

The opposition leader also claimed the public have raised a concern that they have to pay a minister 10% of the property value while registering a property in the sub registrar office in Melur. “Otherwise the property registrations will not be allowed,” he said, adding the bribe plays a role in the transfer of sub-registrars across the state.

On Oraniyil Tamil Nadu initiative of DMK, Palaniswami said it is an unusual act as the “DMK is begging for the enrolment”. This explains that DMK has lost its influence on public as well as their cadre, he said, adding they (DMK) are indirectly threatening to remove the benefits given to the public who refuse to enrol in the initiative.

Earlier in the day, the office-bearers of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry submitted a petition to Palaniswami, urging him to take steps to give more importance for industrial growth in South TN.