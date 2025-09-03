At 10.4 lakh tonnes, 2.62 lakh tonnes more paddy procured in Thanjavur this year

THANJAVUR: Paddy procurement in the district during the 2024-25 season, which ended on August 31, exceeded last year’s figures by 2.62 lakh tonnes. Farmers and officials attributed the increase to the expansion of cultivation area and better summer paddy yield.

According to Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) officials, a total of 10.41 lakh tonnes of paddy was procured in the district during the kharif marketing season (September 1, 2024- August 31, 2025). This marked an increase of 2.61 lakh tonnes compared to last season’s 7.80 lakh tonnes.

Officials said more arrivals were recorded during this year’s summer paddy harvest compared to last year. The agriculture and farmers welfare department noted that summer paddy was cultivated in around 45,000 acres this season against 31,750 acres last year. Farmers also mentioned improved yield.

“Last year we got 39 bags of 60 kg each per acre. This year we harvested up to 45 bags per acre,” said S Sivakumar, a farmer from Manathidal, who sold his harvest to a direct purchase centre (DPC). Meanwhile, in Tiruvarur, officials said that 8.12 lakh tonnes of paddy was procured through DPCs in 2024-25, compared to 7.46 lakh tonnes last season.