CM Stalin's inks Rs 7,020-crore investment pacts in Germany, 15,300 jobs to be created

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has secured investment commitments worth Rs 7,020 crore during Chief Minister M K Stalin’s visit to Germany as part of his week-long trip to Europe, bolstering the state’s push to position itself as India’s manufacturing and R&D hub.

At the TN Investment Conclave in Germany, 23 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed with firms for Rs 3,819 crore investment in projects that are expected to generate 9,070 jobs.

Combined with three marquee deals announced earlier Rs 2,000 crore from Knorr-Bremse, Rs 1,000 crore from Nordex Group, and Rs 201 crore from ebm-papst — the total MoUs signed in Germany stand at 26 with potential to generate 15,300 jobs.

Several of the commitments came from existing investors. BASF, Herrenknecht and Witzenmann India all signed up for new capacity addition, highlighting what state officials described as confidence in TN’s “industrial ecosystem” and stable policy environment.