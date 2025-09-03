Corporation neglecting upkeep of leaders’ statues in Tiruchy, say residents

TIRUCHY: Activists and local residents voice concerns over the “poor upkeep” of statues by the city corporation. While several statues have been installed by political parties to commemorate birth and death anniversaries of leaders and freedom fighters, regular maintenance are being overlooked, they said.

The city is home to scores of statues, including that of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, VO Chidambaram Pillai, Mutharamalingam Thevar and King Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar.

The city corporation, which is in charge of maintaining them, however, has left them in a state of neglect, say activists and residents. They say the statues are cleaned and washed only on occasions like birth and death anniversaries of the leaders but fades from corporation’s memory soon after the events.

Further, residents said that corporation workers are yet to remove garlands that have gone dry from the statues of Kamaraj, Muthuramalingam and Rajiv Gandhi that are installed at the Central Bus Stand, Indira Gandhi statue at Pudur Four Road Junction and Kamaraj at Chathiram Bus Stand.