CPI(M) outfits protest in Coimbatore demanding bus services to Anna Nagar amid caste bias allegations

COIMBATORE: Associations affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest in front of the Coimbatore district collectorate on Tuesday, demanding the operation of government buses to Anna Nagar, an SC village, as caste Hindus from Kembanur are allegedly preventing the entry of TNSTC buses.

They demanded the district administration to take immediate action on operating the TNSTC buses (route number 21 and 21B) to Anna Nagar as per the prescribed route chart.

The members of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and Students Federation of India (SFI) participated in the protest.

TNSTC operates 17 trips in a day to Kembanur. However, the buses go to Anna Nagar, located 400 metres away from the village, on only seven trips, and buses 21 and 21B do not go to Anna Nagar. Bus no 21 has made just one trip to Anna Nagar, before facing opposition from the residents of Kembanur. “Those from the dominant community oppose operation of buses to Anna Nagar as SC residents occupy the seats, and they have to travel by standing," the protesters alleged.

Further, they alleged that due to caste bias, there is no bus service to Anna Nagar from 10.30 am to 4 pm.