DMK fulfilled 364 of 505 poll promises: TN finance minister Thennarasu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday said that of the 505 promises listed in the DMK’s 2021 election manifesto, 364 have been fulfilled in the past four-and-a-half years. Of the remaining promises, 40 are under consideration, 37 are awaiting approval from the union government, while 64 have not been taken up for implementation.

Thennarasu, along with Transport and Electricity Minister S S Sivasankar and Higher Education Minister K Govi Chezhiaan, outlined the progress made in key schemes of 11 major departments at a press conference at the state secretariat here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is currently in Germany, later referred to the minister’s briefing in a post on X, saying, “We have accomplished what we promised. We have also done beyond what we promised. The CM’s breakfast scheme, Naan Mudhalvan scheme, Pudhumai Penn scheme, Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, which have been implemented as pioneering schemes for the entire country, are not part of our electoral promises.”

The CM also said the DMK government had overcome a decade of financial mismanagement, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and “persistent betrayal” by the BJP-led centre. “Accessibility, accountability, transparency, inclusivity, responsibility and sustainability have been the hallmarks of the DMK government,” he added.

Detailing the government’s achievements, Thennarasu said the fiscal deficit had come down from 4.91% in 2021 to 3% now, while the revenue deficit dropped from 3.49% to 1.17% during the same period.