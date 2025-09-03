FM Sitharaman unveils next phase of GST reforms; assures relief for textile exporters hit by US tariffs

CHENNAI: The next phase of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, aimed at easing compliance and strengthening transparency, is expected to build a more enabling ecosystem for startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and entrepreneurs, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 120th foundation day of City Union Bank, chaired by President Droupadi Murmu, the minister said a task force is working on “next-generation” measures to simplify GST regulations ahead of a council meeting scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. She described the overhaul as part of the centre’s broader strategy to anchor growth on the principles of “trust, technology and transparency.”

Her remarks follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day pledge of sweeping GST reforms, pitched as a Diwali-season boost for households and enterprises.

Sitharaman also underscored the role of banks in India’s long-term development agenda, urging them to expand credit, support infrastructure, ensure timely funding for MSMEs, bring the unbanked into formal finance and respond to diverse funding needs.

She highlighted recent economic indicators such as GDP growth of 7.8% in the April-June 2025 quarter, outpacing forecasts; consumer inflation at an eight-year low of 1.55% in July after nine straight months of decline; and the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation recording a net addition of 22 lakh members in June, the second consecutive month of record enrolments.