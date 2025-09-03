Formulate new policies to save India from Trump tariff burden: DMK secretary A Raja

TIRUPPUR: The centre should immediately formulate new policies to rescue the Indian economy from the grip of the US tariffs, said DMK deputy general secretary A Raja in Tiruppur, on Tuesday.

A protest was held in Tiruppur by the DMK and allied parties, condemning the central government for not taking appropriate steps to save TN’s industry sector from the US tariff hike.

Speaking at the protest, Raja said, “The US’s 50 % tariff hike is not on goods imported from India. This is a war against India. Former US President George W Bush launched a similar tariff attack on India during late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s tenure.

But Manmohan Singh did not agree to universal taxation on all goods at the time, but instead focused on liberalisation, and implemented reform measures including tariff cuts, domestic liberal policies and tax holidays. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi really cares about India, he should implement the reforms Manmohan Singh did, and the centre should immediately formulate new policies to rescue the Indian economy.”

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalvan said, “We should have declared this protest against Modi as he decides economic and foreign policies for Ambani and Adani. He travels to foreign countries only for them. The main reason for the current tax hike is that a corporate company purchases crude oil from Russia, refines it in India and re-exports it to European nations. People of India are being forced to face the penalty of tariff hike for buying crude oil from Russia.”

Dollar City suffering, need relief measures, says CM

CM MK Stalin said the protest by DMK and its allies was a great success. In a post on X, he said, “Honorable PM Modi, Tiruppur, the Dollar City that provides livelihood to the youth of TN and workers from many states, is suffering due to the tariff hike imposed by US president, whom you supported. How is it fair that you are allowing our exporters to suffer so that oil refineries in Gujarat can get Russian crude oil at a cheap price? So immediately announce relief measures I have already mentioned in a letter.”