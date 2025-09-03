ICAR-ATARI zonal workshop on modernising KVKs for transformative agriculture begins at VIT Vellore

VELLORE: The annual zonal workshop of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research – Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ICAR-ATARI), Zone X, commenced on Tuesday at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). The three-day meet will be held till September 4.

Scientists, extension professionals, administrators, and stakeholders from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry have come together to deliberate on the progress, innovations, and future strategies of KVKs.

The central theme of this year’s workshop is “Modernising KVKs for a Transformative Agricultural Future.” According to an official release, “Modernisation here does not only mean upgrading physical infrastructure but also expanding the knowledge, digital, and institutional capacities of KVKs. The vision is to position them as innovation accelerators and delivery platforms that can link farmers with science, technology, and markets.”

Zone X comprises 72 KVKs, of which 31 are in Tamil Nadu, 23 in Andhra Pradesh, 16 in Telangana, and two in Puducherry. Over 100 new KVKs are also in the pipeline. During the workshop, district-level action plans will be discussed, debated, and finalised, identifying technologies best suited for adoption in each region.