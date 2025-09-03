Kovilpatti’s Astroturf hockey stadium faces neglect with dry turf, poor facilities

THOOTHUKUDI: Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has dropped the ball with the maintenance of its synthetic field hockey stadium in Kovilpatti, which is left high and dry, with a precarious water supply being chief amongst its impediments.

The stadium of the town — often fondly called Hockey-patti — is further mired in several infrastructural challenges, ranging from lack of facilities for conducting games to a worn-out turf resulting in players sustaining injuries.

The Astroturf Hockey Stadium, established in March 2017, has been instrumental in helping hockey players from the state excel in international arenas. Over 19 players have so far demonstrated their prowess in national and international tournaments and secured employment in the government sector.

The stadium is located on the foothills of Kathiresan Hill in Krishnanagar of Inam Maniyachi village panchayat. Alongside the astroturf, the stadium consists of a gravel hockey court, Sport Hostel of Excellence for college students (established in 2019), and the Centre of Excellence for school students, operational since 2025. The two borewells at the stadium are its only source of water, one of which is bone-dry, while another can churn out saline water for roughly 20 minutes a day.