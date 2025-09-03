Kovilpatti’s Astroturf hockey stadium faces neglect with dry turf, poor facilities

THOOTHUKUDI: Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has dropped the ball with the maintenance of its synthetic field hockey stadium in Kovilpatti, which is left high and dry, with a precarious water supply being chief amongst its impediments.
The stadium of the town — often fondly called Hockey-patti — is further mired in several infrastructural challenges, ranging from lack of facilities for conducting games to a worn-out turf resulting in players sustaining injuries.
The Astroturf Hockey Stadium, established in March 2017, has been instrumental in helping hockey players from the state excel in international arenas. Over 19 players have so far demonstrated their prowess in national and international tournaments and secured employment in the government sector.
The stadium is located on the foothills of Kathiresan Hill in Krishnanagar of Inam Maniyachi village panchayat. Alongside the astroturf, the stadium consists of a gravel hockey court, Sport Hostel of Excellence for college students (established in 2019), and the Centre of Excellence for school students, operational since 2025. The two borewells at the stadium are its only source of water, one of which is bone-dry, while another can churn out saline water for roughly 20 minutes a day.
A staff member told TNIE that watering the turf has been an arduous task due to the inadequate water supply. Four tractor loads of water — each with a 3,000-litre capacity — are required to wet the turf before every game. When athletes play on dry turf, there are high chances of them sustaining injuries. When hockey associations and private colleges conduct tournaments, such as inter-district and state-level matches, they purchase water from suppliers. “The cost of watering rises up heavily when a tournament is held,” says Guru Chitra Barathi, District Secretary, Hockey Unit of Thoothukudi. He appealed to the state to supply water from River Thamirabarani through the Seevalaperi Combined Drinking Water Scheme.
An SDAT staff member, wishing anonymity, claimed that the Inam Maniyachi panchayat had cut the drinking water connection from a nearby overhead tank. An official from the local body said they could not supply water to the turf, as they have only a limited supply for the residents. Hockey Unit of Thoothukudi Treasurer T Kalimuthu Pandiraja said, “The turf’s 200 mm pile height has now gone down to 6 mm. The turf must be replaced.”
Former international hockey player S Mareeswaran said the town people, unlike even the capital city, show a huge support for the sport. But the turf faces challenges in even offering accommodation for players. Pandiraja said state and national-level players are provided stay at school or college hostels when games are held. Bharathi said the stadium requires a gallery, accommodation for players, umpires, technical rooms and restrooms. A dressing room for women athletes is needed; its absence has been preventing them from participating in tournaments, he added.
District Sports Officer Antony Athistaraj told TNIE that a new stadium, with a gallery and other facilities, is coming up next to the turf. On the shortage of water supply, he said a new borewell has been sunk and assured that steps would be taken to ensure round-the-clock water supply to the turf.