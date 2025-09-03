Left parties must unite in national interest: CPI National Secretary Narayana

PUDUCHERRY: Communist Party of India (CPI) National Secretary K Narayana said that left parties should unite in the interest of the nation.

The 24th Puducherry State Conference of CPI began on Tuesday at a private marriage hall in Azeez Nagar. Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day conference, Narayana said, “Our country is facing inhumane and socially unjust problems due to BJP policies. To oppose this, to safeguard national interest, and to uphold secularism, left parties should unite. Though there are differences of opinion among left parties, we must come together to protect the nation and safeguard democracy. The CPI national conference will soon be held in Chandigarh, where a resolution on this matter will be proposed.”

He added, “The BJP-led central government is turning statutory bodies such as the Election Commission of India, NITI Aayog, and CBI into its agents. The Modi-led government is also functioning in support of corporate companies. States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which oppose BJP’s policies, are being sidelined. If these states contribute Rs 3 as GST to the Centre, they receive only half their share back, whereas states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh contribute 60 paise but receive Rs 3 in return. This is against federalism.”