Madras Dyslexia Association launches ‘Count on Me’ maths toolkit for children with learning difficulties

CHENNAI: The Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA), founded by IIT-Madras alumnus D Chandrashekar, has launched a maths toolkit titled 'Count on Me', designed to support children with learning difficulties in mathematics, which has already been adopted by 50 schools in Chennai.

Chandrashekar, a 1970 B.Tech (metallurgical and materials engineering) graduate from IIT-Madras, described the toolkit as beneficial for children affected by developmental dyscalculia. The toolkit reflects three decades of MDA's work in inclusive education.

Developed through classroom experience, research, and a commitment to inclusive education, the kit features 64 graded, colour-coded booklets that cover core mathematical operations. Each stage is structured to reinforce concepts through repetition, visual engagement and assessment, ensuring mastery at every level.

In addition, the toolkit includes functional evaluation checklists to help educators identify skill gaps and personalise instruction, a set of hands-on manipulatives with video tutorials and a comprehensive teacher's e-manual that guides implementation and intentional session planning.

"This toolkit was created not just for remediation, but to make mathematics joyful and accessible for all students," said Chandrashekar.