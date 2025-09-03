Madras HC refuses to intervene in PIL on Rs 10 lakh grant to TN governor’s media advisor

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused pass any orders on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking directions to the state finance department to recover Rs 10 lakh disbursed by the Tamil Nadu governor from the discretionary grants fund sanctioned by the state government, to his media and communications advisor S Thirugnana Sambandam.

The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan said only the “appropriate authority” — the Tamil Nadu Auditor General — can take action in this regard and the court is not inclined to pass any orders. It then disposed of the petition filed by an RTI activist S Gandeeban of Vadapalani, Chennai.

The petition alleged that the governor has disbursed Rs 10 lakh to Thirugnana Sambandam, who was appointed in 2022 as the media and communications advisor to the governor, from the discretionary grants fund.