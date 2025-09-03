Madras High Court urges TN government to increase victim compensation, points to amount fixed in 2013

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has urged the Tamil Nadu government to increase the compensation paid to victims for criminal offences since the current amount was fixed in 2013.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy made the appeal to the government while disposing of a petition filed by a 75-year-old woman seeking an order to the Tiruvallur Police to file the charge sheet on the FIR filed in 2018 in a case of con men duping her of gold jewellery and cash disguised as policemen.

“The amount of Rs 1 lakh was fixed 12 years ago, in 2013. I am of the view that in cases involving senior citizens above 60 years of age, where they lose valuables such as money, jewels, or other articles in incidents like conning outside banks, ATMs, markets, hospitals, etc., and the case remains unsolved or untraceable, a minimum of 30% of their loss value or Rs.5 lakhs, whichever is lesser, should be considered,” the judge said.

He stated, “It would be open for the State of Tamil Nadu to fix higher compensation, and what is indicated above is only the barest minimum.”

Justice Chakravarthy directed the Home Secretary to frame additional clauses in respect of the victim compensation scheme vide the 2013 GO to indicate the quantum of compensation in conning cases relating to senior citizens that remain untraceable in accordance with the law.