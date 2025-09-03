No caste tension in Tirunelveli, SC/ST Act cases booked for individual disputes: TN Speaker Appavu

TIRUNELVELI: There is no caste-based tension in Tirunelveli district and police have been booking cases under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for common issues between two individuals, Assembly Speaker M Appavu said on Tuesday, while commenting on the number of cases (633) booked under the Act in the district in the last six years.

Speaking to reporters, Appavu said “There is nothing wrong in the registration of cases under SC/ST Act, but there is no caste issue in the district. The problem between two communities is considered caste issue. The cases were registered when someone scolds another (SC).”

When asked if IT worker Kavin Selvaganesh’s murder was caste-motivated murder, he denied it and said “There is a name for each murder. That is what Kavin’s case is.”

When asked about the claim of a SC student of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University that he was assaulted by dominant community students, he said, “That was an issue among students. Those involved in the fight did not know about the caste of each other. The Tamil Nadu government will not support any particular caste or religion. There is a rule of law in the State. The government will take unbiased action against the perpetrators.”

Speaking about the criticism of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s foreign visits, the Speaker said the chief minister has been travelling abroad to bring investments to Tamil Nadu. Earlier, Appavu reviewed the progress of Rs 605-crore drinking water supply scheme for Radhapuram constituency, in the presence of Collector Dr R Sukumar, and officials of the TWAD Board.