Over 500 duped in Puducherry as cyber police warn against fake investment app scam

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Cyber Crime police have issued a warning about a fraudulent investment application and informed that nearly 500 people have been scammed in Puducherry through the app.

“For the past three months, an online application called OAG has been advertising schemes promising daily high returns on investments. According to the promotion, those who invested Rs 2,000 were promised Rs 100 per day, Rs 5,000 investment would yield Rs 250 per day, Rs 10,000 would give Rs 500 per day, and an investment of Rs 19,500 would bring Rs 700 per day,” cyber crime wing sources said.

Over 700 people allegedly invested in the OAG group. The official said, “As promised, the app initially credited daily payments matching the investments. Investors encouraged their friends and relatives to join, claiming that the app generated steady income.”

The official further stated, “For the first two months, investors received regular daily returns. However, the app’s administrators later announced that payments would be made only on Fridays, citing difficulties in managing daily disbursements.”