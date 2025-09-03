PMK crisis deepens as Ramadoss consults cadres on action against Anbumani

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss held a consultative meeting with district secretaries and district presidents of the PMK and the Vanniyar Sangam at Thailapuram garden. The meeting was convened in connection with disciplinary action against Dr Anbumani Ramadoss.

In a recent conflict between Ramadoss and Anbumani, Ramadoss removed Anbumani from his post of party president and announced him as working president, which Anbumani refused to accept. On August 9, Anbumani convened the party’s general council and declared his continuation as party president for a year.

On August 17, another general council meeting was held at Pattanur under the leadership of Ramadoss, where it was announced that he would function as the founder-president. The disciplinary committee released 16 charges against Anbumani at that meeting.

On August 19, the disciplinary committee met at Thailapuram residence and issued a notice to Anbumani asking him to respond to the charges by August 31. As no reply was received, the committee convened again on Monday at Thailapuram garden. Nine members attended the meeting, and the charges against Anbumani were sealed and sent to Ramadoss. Committee member Arul told presspersons, “The final decision will be announced by Dr Ramadoss on Wednesday.”