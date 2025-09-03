President visit: Two cops suspended for forcibly removing old man from temple

TIRUCHY: Two police personnel were placed under suspension after video clips of them forcibly removing an elderly destitute man from the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam during an eviction drive went viral on Tuesday.

According to sources, the district administration had intensified security arrangements in the temple in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit on September 3. As part of the measures, Tiruchy police removed homeless people who were staying inside the temple premises on Tuesday.

The drive sparked controversy after a video showing police personnel using force to remove an elderly man who allegedly resisted them. Following this, Commissioner of Police N Kamini ordered the suspension of a special sub-inspector and a grade-I constable.

Police sources said the elderly man refused to leave, kicked police personnel and used abusive language due to which they had to use mild force to remove him.

Officials added that three elderly people were sent to an old-age home, while others left the premises voluntarily. President Murmu is scheduled to visit the temple on September 3 after attending an event at the Central University of TN in Tiruvarur.