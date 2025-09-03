Sanitation staff protest: Ex-judge to probe allegations of assault on lawyers

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the setting up of a one-man commission under Justice V Parthiban, retired judge of the court, to inquire into allegations of assault on 13 lawyers and law students by police during the midnight arrest of sanitary workers on August 13.

A division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan passed the order while hearing the habeas corpus petitions filed by lawyers and law students who alleged that they were illegally detained by police and subjected to custodial torture.

“This certainly requires an independent inquiry,” the bench said, adding that an allegation of assault made against a police officer cannot be investigated by the very same police, who have registered the FIR, as there is a possibility of partiality or bias.

“At the same time, the real fact that had taken place in the wee hours of 14.08.2025 also needs to be unfolded for us to arrive at a conclusion on the allegation of unlawful and illegal detention made by the petitioner. For this, we request retired Justice V Parthiban to act as a fact-finding, one-man commission on the issue of whether the detenues were assaulted by the police post their arrest,” the bench said.

Directing the commissioner of Chennai police to pay an initial honorarium of Rs 2 lakh to the commission, the bench asked the panel to submit a report as expeditiously as possible.