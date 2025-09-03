Tiruchy government school staff debunk myths; prepare students for ‘beautiful’ eclipse

TIRUCHY: Seizing an opportunity in a rare total lunar eclipse on the intervening night of September 7 and 8, a group of government schoolteachers and astronomy clubs in Tiruchy have taken it upon themselves to challenge taboos often associated with such celestial events and educate school students – and in turn, their parents – that it is nothing but a “natural and beautiful event worth watching”.

Among them are the teachers at the government high school in Posampatti who on Tuesday launched a campaign, ‘Conquering the Eclipse’. Taking to chalk drawings on the ground, they demonstrated to students and parents how Earth’s shadow falls on the moon.

“For generations, people here have been told not to cook, eat or step out during an eclipse. Our students are carrying home a different message - that it is a natural, beautiful event worth watching,” said headmaster S Sargunam. Another active campaigner is S Uma, secretary of the Tiruchy Astro Club and a government schoolteacher in Manikandam block, who has visited 10 schools so far to educate children on the celestial event.