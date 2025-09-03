TN highways minister Velu inaugurates Rs 29 crore high-level bridge across Palar river in Cheyyar

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Minister for Public Works, Highways and Ports E V Velu on Tuesday inaugurated a high-level bridge constructed across the Palar river on the Puthuppadi–Vada Iluppai road in Cheyyar taluk.

Built at a cost of Rs 29.10 crore, the bridge is expected to benefit around one lakh people from the villages of Iluppai, Vada Iluppai, Pudhur, Seiyanur, Brahmadesam, Perumbakkam, Kilar, Muthuvettu, and Pichuvadi.

The structure measures 3,018 metres in length and 10.50 metres in width. Executed by a Salem-based company, the project commenced in January 2024 and was completed in July 2025.

According to the detailed project report, floodwaters up to 4–5 metres deep flow through the area for nearly 30 days during the monsoon, making it difficult for locals to transport agricultural produce or commute to workplaces and schools. Villagers were also forced to take detours of more than 30 kilometres, causing further inconvenience. It was against this backdrop that the project was conceived.

Speaking at the event, Minister Velu said, “Five high-level bridges have been inaugurated at a cost of Rs 46 crore in the Cheyyar region over the last four years.”