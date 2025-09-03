US organisation grants Rs 4 lakh scholarship to Annamalai University student

CUDDALORE: Under the guidance of Annamalai University, the Seattle India Team, an organisation based in the United States, granted a scholarship of Rs 4 lakh to medical student R Vruthika from Theni district.

The organisation has been collaborating with Annamalai University to provide scholarships to girl students from economically weaker sections. The initiative seeks to prevent students from discontinuing education due to financial reasons.

Programme Coordinator and Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer and Information Science, Dr K Jayaprakash, said, “This scholarship arrangement was made to ensure that deserving students continue their higher education without interruption.”

At a function held at the University Administrative Office on Monday, the scholarship sanction order was handed over to Vruthika by Dr S Arivudainambi, Member of the Coordination Committee of Annamalai University.

Associate Directors of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell, S Rameshkumar and S Karthikkumar, and Director of Student Admissions, Balabaskar, were present. The event was coordinated by Programme Joint Coordinator Dr Mithra.