Vijay to kick off ‘Meet the People’ tour from delta region in September, Tiruchy likely first stop

CHENNAI: TVK president and actor Vijay is set to launch his much-anticipated ‘Meet the People’ state-wide tour from the delta region in the third week of September, with Tiruchy likely to be the starting point. Party sources said the campaign’s first phase will span about a week and cover nearly 10 districts in the delta belt.

The actor-cum-politician had announced the tour during his party’s second state conference in Madurai last month, promising to take his political outreach directly to the people.

A massive conference in the western region, after the tour, has also been planned to mark the formal start of the election campaign.

Tiruchy is being considered as the launching venue for the campaign, owing to factors like its political significance for the Dravidian majors and the symbolism associated with Cholas in the delta region. TVK cadre have been tasked with identifying locations for roadshows and street-corner meetings, in a style similar to AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s campaigns.

A specially designed luxury campaign bus has also been readied at the party’s Panaiyur headquarters and awaits Vijay’s final approval. Apart from the delta districts, the first phase of the tour is expected to include stops at Namakkal and Erode, touching the borders of the Kongu region.