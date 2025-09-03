Will analyse TET judgment, will not abandon our teachers: TN school education minister

TIRUCHY: After the Supreme Court’s directive requiring all in-service secondary grade and graduate teachers in non-minority schools to clear the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) within two years, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday assured that the state government will not abandon its teachers.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating upgraded government higher secondary schools in Marungapuri, the minister said, “We held a meeting on Monday with the department secretaries regarding the judgment.

Once we receive the full details of the judgment, we will analyse it with our officials and lawyers. At the most, we will protect our teachers and not abandon them.” He also noted that teachers’ associations might move to court to legally challenge the directive.

Later, speaking to reporters in Madurai, the minister said Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil’ gave up his hunger strike after an appeal by DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi. “ Though CM is in Germany, he contacted parliament committee leader K Kanimozhi over the phone and told her to meet Sasikanth.”

“We are also urging the centre to release funds for education,” he added.