Work resumes on last pillar of long-delayed Saibaba Colony flyover in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: After months of uncertainty, officials of the National Highways (NH) wing of the State Highways Department have begun foundation work for the final pillar of the much-delayed Saibaba Colony flyover project.

The 975-metre-long linking Alagesan Road with MTP Road Bus Terminus near Eru Company, has been under construction at Rs 52 crore. However, the project ran into a major hurdle in December last year. When workers accidentally damaged an underground drainage (UGD) pipeline. For nearly eight months, the pit remained filled with stagnant sewage, as neither the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board nor the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) intervened to repair the line or remove the wastewater, despite repeated requests from highway officials. In the meantime, engineers completed the installation of girders on the other 22 pillars, while the final pillar remained pending.

With the delay stretching on, the Highways Department took matters into its own hands to pump out the sewage, and an alternative drainage pipeline was laid to clear the way for the long-awaited foundation works.

On Monday, a senior official from the NH wing of the department said, "After eight months of delay, the last pending pillar's work has now begun. The foundation works are being carried out in full swing, and we plan to complete them in the upcoming days. Once constructed, remaining works will follow." With the resumption of work, authorities are optimistic about completing the project by January 2026.