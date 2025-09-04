10,000 revenue staff on strike across TN

CHENNAI: Over 10,000 employees of the state revenue department, including record clerks, revenue inspectors and tahsildars, on Wednesday struck work across Tamil Nadu. The strike is set to continue on Thursday as well.

Talking to TNIE, M P Murugaiyan, state president, Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials’ Association, said the notice for the strike was given a month ago, and still the government has come forward to accept only a few of their demands.

“Now, the Ungaludan Stalin scheme has caused hardships to the entire revenue department. Though other departments are also involved in this camp, the revenue department bears the brunt. We have been directed to complete 10,000 camps by November. There are districts where these camps are being held for six days a week. Due to this, the staff are unable to carry out other tasks. Besides, we are being pressured to upload the thousands of petitions received via the mobile application the same day,” Murugaiyan said.

He also said that although the government has given 45 days to resolve the petitions, the officials are pressurising the staff to resolve them within 20-30 days.

“The scheme is a good one, but it should have been launched a year ago. The employees have been subjected to continuous work. Officials are holding Google Meet review meetings at night. Due to this, the employees are under huge pressure. The number of camps should be reduced and they should not be organised on holidays,” he added.