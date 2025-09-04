After OPS, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran walks out of NDA bloc

CHENNAI: Five months after AIADMK and the BJP-led NDA renewed their ties for facing the 2026 Assembly elections, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) led by TTV Dhinakaran snapped ties with NDA on Wednesday.

The decision, announced by Dhinakaran during an interaction with the media on Wednesday at Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district, came a month after former CM O Panneerselvam’s AIADMK Cadres Rights Retrieval Committee (ACRRC) snapped ties with NDA. The two were with NDA for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, prior to which AIADMK had exited the alliance.

The exit of AMMK came a day ahead of AIADMK’s senior leader KA Sengottaiyan’s anticipated meeting on Friday, where he is expected to pitch for strengthening AIADMK by bringing back expelled leaders like Dhinakaran and Panneerselvam.

Panneerselvam and Dhinakaran’s exit, if not reversed before the elections, will impact the prospects of the AIADMK-BJP alliance as the two belonged to the Mukkulathor community, which has an influential presence mainly in southern districts

Dhinakaran, expressing dissatisfaction with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “..the betrayer (Palaniswami) has been expressing arrogance and creating an impression that what they have done is correct. How can the AMMK cadre accept this?”