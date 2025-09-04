CMCH centre reunites two mentally-ill destitute with their families

COIMBATORE: The Emergency Care and Recovery Centre (ECRC) in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has successfully reunited two destitute individuals with their families, following treatment over the last two months. One of them is a Haryana native.

Hospital authorities said that they have been taking efforts to identify families of the other inmates and reunite them after treatment for their mental and physical illnesses.

The ECRC was established at CMCH on June 15 at a cost of Rs 8 lakh and has been managed by the NGO Helping Hearts with CSR support. The volunteers of the NGO rescue the destitute individuals with physical and mental illnesses wandering on the streets. The 15-bed centre offers medical assistance to overcome trauma. After recovery, they would be allowed to stay at government-run homes and reunite with their families if someone recalls details of their family.

A 45-year-old Hindi-speaking man was rescued on June 27 near RS Puram. As he was mentally ill, he was admitted to the ECRC, where he received treatment for a month. Slowly, he recollected his name, Aravindkumar, and his native state as Haryana. After checking these details with the Haryana police, they confirmed that he was mentally ill and had gone missing from Riwari district in Haryana a few months ago.