Dalit govt staff falls at feet of DMK councillor, five booked

VILLUPURAM: Controversy erupted after CCTV footage of a Dalit revenue assistant, S Muniyappan (30), falling at the feet of DMK councillor R Ramya, who belongs to an MBC community, to seek “forgiveness” at the office of the Tindivanam municipal commissioner in Villupuram, went viral on Wednesday. Tindivanam police have booked five people, including Ramya, her husband Marur Raja, Ravichandran (husband of the municipal chairperson), Kamaraj and Birla Selvam, under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In his complaint to the deputy superintendent of police in Tindivanam, Muniyappan stated, “On August 29, I was searching for a file requested by the municipal commissioner, when Ward 20 councillor Ramya entered the room and spoke to me harshly for not finding the file. During the verbal argument that followed, Ramya threatened me for speaking against her.”

Subsequently, Ramya filed a complaint to the commissioner of Muniyappan’s “misbehaviour” and the commissioner had asked for a written complaint to take action against him. However, by 4 pm the same day, Ramya along with her husband Marur Raja, Ravichandran and others had summoned Muniyappan to the commissioner’s chamber for settling the issue, the complaint said. At the meeting, Ravichandran and Ramya allegedly threatened to have Muniyappan removed from service and demanded he apologise to Ramya.