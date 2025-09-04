DSP, six cops shunted for supporting illegal lottery in TN's Chidambaram

CUDDALORE: Several police officers, including a deputy superintendent of police, inspector and sub-inspector, were transferred to Vellore district following allegations of supporting lottery dealers in Chidambaram.

Recently, a special police team arrested a lottery dealer in Chidambaram. Police sources said, “During interrogation, the person revealed that senior police officials had been extending support to his illegal lottery business. Based on the information, North Zone Inspector General of Police Asra Garg ordered an inquiry by a special police team that camped in Chidambaram for the past five days.”

The inquiry confirmed that certain police personnel had received money and provided assistance to the lottery dealer. Following this, Chidambaram DSP D Augustin Joshua Lamech, Chidambaram town Inspector S Rameshbabu, Sub-Inspector Baranidharan, Special Sub-Inspector Natarajan, Head Constables Ganesan and Gopalakrishnan, and Special Branch Constable Karthik were transferred to Vellore district.