Hammerhead sharks, guitarfish illegally sold in Tamil Nadu markets

CHENNAI: Protected marine species, including hammerhead sharks and a guitarfish, have been butchered and sold in the state, in violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

A bowmouth guitarfish (Rhina ancylostoma), protected under Schedule I, was caught by a deep-sea fishing vessel in Kanniyakumari. Subsequently, a buyer attempted to export it along with other shark fins; however, the trade was thwarted by forest officials during a routine check. Killing or trading a Schedule I species is a non-bailable offence, carrying the same penalties as hunting a tiger or elephant.

In another incident, two species of hammerhead sharks, including the smooth hammerhead (Sphyrna zygaena), were landed at the Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai. Videos by fishermen showed the sharks being cut into pieces and sold in the market. Both species are listed under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, which prohibits their capture and trade in India.

A senior forest official said that the department has alerted the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) to take necessary action. "We do not have a permanent presence in every harbour. Monitoring marine landings is difficult, and our role is often reactive. A joint mechanism with the fisheries department is urgently needed," the officer said.