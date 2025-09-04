Hammerhead sharks, guitarfish illegally sold in Tamil Nadu markets

CHENNAI: Protected marine species, including hammerhead sharks and a guitarfish, have been butchered and sold in the state, in violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
A bowmouth guitarfish (Rhina ancylostoma), protected under Schedule I, was caught by a deep-sea fishing vessel in Kanniyakumari. Subsequently, a buyer attempted to export it along with other shark fins; however, the trade was thwarted by forest officials during a routine check. Killing or trading a Schedule I species is a non-bailable offence, carrying the same penalties as hunting a tiger or elephant.
In another incident, two species of hammerhead sharks, including the smooth hammerhead (Sphyrna zygaena), were landed at the Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai. Videos by fishermen showed the sharks being cut into pieces and sold in the market. Both species are listed under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, which prohibits their capture and trade in India.
A senior forest official said that the department has alerted the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) to take necessary action. "We do not have a permanent presence in every harbour. Monitoring marine landings is difficult, and our role is often reactive. A joint mechanism with the fisheries department is urgently needed," the officer said.
Marine conservationists say sharks and rays are often caught as bycatch in trawl and gillnet fisheries. Instead of being released, they are sold for meat, fins, or dried seafood.
"The law is clear - once a species is listed under the Wildlife Protection Act, catching, landing, selling, or trading it is illegal. On the ground, however, there is little awareness among fishermen, and enforcement at landing sites is negligible," said a marine biologist from Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute. He added that hammerhead populations in Indian waters have been declining rapidly due to overfishing. "These are slow-growing, late-maturing species. Once populations collapse, recovery is almost impossible," he warned.
Hammerheads are displayed at Kasimedu and other harbours, while guitarfish and wedgefish are sold in coastal markets or smuggled through storage godowns to larger buyers.
Tamil Nadu is one of India's largest shark-landing states. Experts caution that if unchecked, the continued landing and trade of hammerheads, guitarfish, wedgefish, manta rays, etc, could push them closer to extinction.