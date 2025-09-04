Health sub-centres in two panchayats in Tiruchy's Pachamalai mostly shut, residents seek PHC

TIRUCHY: The Vannadu and Kombai panchayats in Pachamalai hills under Thuraiyur block of the district share six health sub-centres between them but most remain locked or offer minimal services, complain residents. With pregnant women and people encountering emergencies forced to travel around 30 km downhill for accessing quality health care, residents demand establishment of at least a primary health centre (PHC), preferably at Manalodai, to cater to the 10,000-odd population scattered in 34 villages.

“We don’t even get basic medicines. For BP tablets or to treat a wound, we must travel downhill,” said Muthuraman of Sithadu. In Melur, the only sub-centre with a doctor, services are offered only twice a week and we have to travel 25-30 km to the Thuraiyur government hospital or to the Sengattupatti PHC for routine check-ups and medicines, add villagers. “Pregnant women and people with co-morbidities don’t have regular check-ups. Accident and snake-bite cases lose precious time on the road,” said L Eshwaran of Manalodai.

As for the Manalodai wellness centre, a board lists antenatal services as offered on Mondays, mental health-related consultation on Tuesdays, geriatric care on Thursdays and services for adolescents on Saturdays. Villagers, however, say the centre is usually locked. “If these services truly were offered, we wouldn’t be asking for a PHC,” said Muthuraman.