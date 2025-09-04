Krishnagiri HUD brings sex ratio to 1,010 in 4 months

KRISHNAGIRI: Krishnagiri Health Unit District (HUD) has achieved a sex ratio of 1,010 females for every 1,000 males over the past four months. The district's sex ratio has steadily increased from 868 in 2015-2016 to 989 between April 2024 and March 2025. Since April 2025, it has risen to 1,010 and is expected to remain consistent by the end of the financial year.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishnagiri District Health Officer Dr G Ramesh Kumar said, "The district, with its 61 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and 270 Health Sub-Centres, organized stakeholder meetings at the block and district levels with health staff, including village health nurses and anganwadi workers. Over the past two years, they analyzed a decade's worth of data and conducted nine decoy operations in Krishnagiri, Tirupathur, Salem, and even Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, which led to the arrest of quacks performing sex determination."

Dr Ramesh also said that Collector C Dinesh Kumar is working to arrest those involved in sex determination and plans to invoke the Goondas Act against them and their intermediaries.