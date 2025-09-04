Madras HC sets aside central institute’s rustication of three students

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday quashed the orders of the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD) in Sriperumbudur rusticating three students over alleged anti-national content engraved on the walls of the institute premises. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan passed the order on petitions filed by the students — S Aslam, MA Sayeedh and N Nahal Ibnu Abullaise, all from Kerala.

The assistant registrar of the institute had issued the orders to expel the students in May. However, the court, in an interim order temporarily stayed the rustication and permitted the students to appear for the examinations and continue their academic projects.

The RGNIYD, functioning under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, took the stringent measure against the students on May 25, following an inspection of some of the hostel rooms over slogans such as “Jai Bhim” and “Free Palestine” engraved on the hostel wall.

Advocate BM Subash appeared for the petitioners.