Madurai corporation to set up three daycare centres for special children

Officials added that a majority- around 75- of the identified students have intellectual disabilities, underscoring the urgent need for structure support. The corporation has already begun recruiting specialised staff and procuring therapeutic equipment to make the centres functional at the earliest.

Meanwhile, corporation educational programme coordinator J Malaimathi pointed out that about 50 other children, who cannot attend school, are currently being reached through door-to-door interventions. “Special educators and therapists have been visiting these children at their homes to ensure continuity in learning and therapy. Once the day-care centres are established, parents in need of additional support can also access these services directly,” she explained.

Welcoming the initiative, S Namburajan, All India Acting President of the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD), said it would ease the burden on families.

“The Corporation must ensure that these centres remain under its control and are not handed over to NGOs or private entities in future,” he stressed.