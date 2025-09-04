Madurai corporation to set up three daycare centres for special children

MADURAI: In a significant move to support children with disabilities from economically weaker sections, the Madurai corporation is preparing to open three dedicated day-care centres at its schools at a cost of approximately Rs 1 crore within the next two months. The centres, to be set up at Narimedu Corporation Primary School, Thiruvalluvar Corporation High School near Thirumalai Naicker Mahal, and Pandiya Vellalar Corporation School near Munichalai, are expected to provide both academic support and therapeutic care for special students.
According to corporation commissioner Chitra Vijayan, 110 of the 330 children with disabilities studying across 64 corporation schools require intensive assistance. “These centres will cater to children with intellectual disabilities, autism, cerebral palsy, and other conditions. Each facility will be equipped with a special educator, assistant, physiotherapist, occupational therapist, speech therapist and clinical psychologist. Disabled-friendly toilets and other infrastructure are being developed, while vehicles will be arranged to transport children to and from the centres,” she told TNIE.
Officials added that a majority- around 75- of the identified students have intellectual disabilities, underscoring the urgent need for structure support. The corporation has already begun recruiting specialised staff and procuring therapeutic equipment to make the centres functional at the earliest.
Meanwhile, corporation educational programme coordinator J Malaimathi pointed out that about 50 other children, who cannot attend school, are currently being reached through door-to-door interventions. “Special educators and therapists have been visiting these children at their homes to ensure continuity in learning and therapy. Once the day-care centres are established, parents in need of additional support can also access these services directly,” she explained.
Welcoming the initiative, S Namburajan, All India Acting President of the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD), said it would ease the burden on families.
“The Corporation must ensure that these centres remain under its control and are not handed over to NGOs or private entities in future,” he stressed.