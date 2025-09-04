Nilgiris administration to take up ABC operations for strays

NILGIRIS: Following the recent Supreme Court order, for the first time within the local body limits of Coonoor, Kotagiri, and Gudalur, the district administration, along with the Animal Husbandry department and Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board, is gearing up to perform Animal Birth Control (ABC) operations on stray dogs.

Instructions have been given to all panchayats and other local bodies to bring in stray dogs to these centres in the following weeks. The dogs will be sterilised and given vaccinations to prevent rabies. Works are in full swing to set up the infrastructure, and veterinary assistant surgeons and veterinary assistants will be appointed soon. The centre is slated to open within the next month. Currently, Worldwide Veterinary Service is the only NGO in the Nilgiris performing ABC at Aruvankadu near the cordite factory.

As part of performing animal birth control, veterinary hospitals in Coonoor, Kotagiri and Gudalur have been selected, and in this regard, Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board will issue each hospital Rs 40,000 to arrange an operation theatre and procure surgery equipment and medicines such as anti-rabies vaccines.