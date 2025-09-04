Roll out WhatsApp chatbot for accessing civic services, CCMC urged

COIMBATORE: After the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) recently launched an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot offering citizens access to 32 civic services at their fingertips, councillors and civic activists have urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to adopt a similar system to improve service delivery.

The Chennai initiative, launched by Mayor R Priya a few days ago, enables residents to download birth and death certificates, pay taxes, register grievances, book community halls, and even access details of solid waste management and trade licences, all by sending a simple WhatsApp message. The service, available in multiple languages, has been praised for cutting red tape and saving time for citizens.

Speaking about the demand in Coimbatore, R Alima Begum, an independent councillor of Ward 84 said, "Following the Chennai Corporation's model, the CCMC must also take necessary steps to launch a similar service for the public here. Downloading/receiving birth and death certificates through Whatsapp will be a huge success here. The CCMC must explore its feasibility and implement the same for Coimbatore people."