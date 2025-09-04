TN boy saves Class 12 student from drowning in well

COIMBATORE: When a Class 12 boy slipped into an agriculture well and began drowning, it was his junior, S Manish, a Class 9 student, who came to his rescue. The incident took place at Nadupalayam village near Kannampalayam on August 23.

Manish, a student of the government higher secondary school in Kannampalayam, pulled his senior out and with the help of three classmates, rushed him to a private hospital as his condition was critical.

“While we were standing on top, he [Class 12 student] fell into the well and could have drowned at least three feet deep,” Manish told TNIE, adding they usually go to the well to practise swimming.

Recalling the terrifying moments, the Class 12 student said, “Four of my friends were bathing in the private well on August 23. Since I don’t know swimming, I just wanted to sit on the steps. Suddenly, I slipped and fell into the deep well. Manish jumped in and rescued me. Others helped us climb out of the well.”

The student’s mother told TNIE that after rescuing her son within 30 minutes, Manish administered first aid and admitted him to hospital.

Her son, who was under treatment in the ICU at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, was discharged on August 28. Headmaster GR Chendooran said Manish was honoured at the school management committee meeting and that the school will seek the Anna

Medal for Heroic Deed award for the Class 9 boy for the courageous act.