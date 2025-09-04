TN govt college invites TVK man; principal, HoD face action

TENKASI: The principal and the head of the English department at the Government Arts and Science College for Women, Alangulam, were recently placed on compulsory wait for allegedly allowing the Tenkasi south district secretary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to participate in a college event held last month.

As per sources, Principal E Sheela and HoD K Shanmuga Sundara Raj had invited TPV Vaikunda Raja, district secretary of TN Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu, TPV Karunakara Raja, district secretary of Makkal Needhi Maiam, and TPVV Vibin Chakkaravarthy, district secretary of the TVK, to the event on August 6.

The three, who are administrators of the TPV Group that runs oil and rice mills and a multiplex theatre, donated 25 computers to the college. The computers were handed over by Vibin.

When contacted, Sheela clarified that the guests were invited in their capacity as administrators of the TPV Group and an office-bearer of a traders’ union. “They wanted to sponsor 25 computers to the college, to which I agreed. The viral video of the event triggered the controversy,” she said.

P Victoria Thangam, regional joint director, Tirunelveli, directorate of collegiate education, told TNIE that the action against them was taken at the directorate-level without any communication to her.