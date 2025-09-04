TN likely to witness 78 cm rise in sea level by 2100

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu could face a sea-level rise of up to 78.15 cm by 2100 under high-emission scenarios, a new study has projected. The research, published in Theoretical and Applied Climatology (2025), assessed risks along India’s coastline using historical data and future climate models.

The study was led by A Ramachandran, emeritus professor at the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management, Anna University. He told TNIE that the team analysed satellite altimetry data from the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) between 1992 and 2023, along with tide gauge records from the Permanent Service for Mean Sea Level (PSMSL).

“Future projections were developed using SimCLIM software in line with the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report (AR6). Data from 39 global climate models were applied to simulate sea-level rise under different Shared Socioeconomic Pathways (SSPs). Projections were calculated for 247 coastal points spaced every 4 km and aggregated at the district-level for states including Tamil Nadu,” Ramachandran said.