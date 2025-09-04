TN poll meet attack: 108 crew want security, court asks DGP to respond

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the state director general of police (DGP) on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed seeking police protection for all ‘108’ ambulance drivers and emergency medical technicians (EMT) across Tamil Nadu till the end of the 2026 state Assembly election.

M Irulandi, state general secretary of Tamil Nadu 108 Emergency Vehicle Thozhilalar Munnetra Sangam, in his petition stated that around 9.45 pm on August 18 in Vellore, a ‘108 ambulance’ driver was heading to pick up a patient from the Adukkamparai primary health centre (PHC) and take her to the Vellore government hospital.

En route, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was campaigning in the locality, threatened the ambulance driver for driving through the crowd without a patient. The driver as well as the vehicle came under attack from the party functionaries present there. Though the ambulance driver lodged a police complaint, no case was registered, Irulandi added.

In yet another incident in Tiruchy on August 24, AIADMK members attacked a ‘108’ ambulance’ driver who had tried to pick up a person who had fainted during the party meeting. A pregnant EMT was also inside the ambulance when the driver was assaulted and the vehicle was damaged, Irulandi further said.

Stating that the ‘108’ ambulance crew are constantly facing such threats in view of the upcoming elections, Irulandi sought a direction for police protection for all such emergency personnel.

Following this, a bench of Justices Anita Sumanth and C Kumarappan directed the DGP to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the case to September 12.