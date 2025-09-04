TN trains first responders near 50 accident hotspots to cut road fatalities

CHENNAI: With the aim to strengthen the response mechanism to road traffic accidents (RTA) and reduce mortality, particularly on highways, the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project (TNHSP) has started training 50 persons residing within a one-km radius of 50 accident hotspots across TN to act as first responders.

The programme will be implemented in collaboration with EMRI Green Health Services and GVK Enterprise, which operates the 108 ambulance service. Apart from handling trauma care cases, the first responders will also be trained in managing medical emergencies caused due to poisoning, snake bites, drowning, and other such exigencies, sources said.

The training programme for the first responders has been completed in Vellore, Tiruchy, and Madurai.