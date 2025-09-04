Two years on, CM Stalin yet to comment on PTR audio clip row: EPS

MADURAI: Two years have passed since the audio clip of an alleged conversation involving Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan criticising the functioning of the DMK has done the rounds on social media but Chief Minister MK Stalin still refuses to comment on it, said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Madurai on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering as part of his statewide campaign, Palaniswami claimed the audio clips mention cash dealings to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore, Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin and son-in-law Sabareesan.

“I have highlighted his silence on the issue several times, but Stalin refused to spell out his stance. When a minister (Rajan) within two years of assuming power mentions such huge money amassed by the DMK’s influential persons, it must be true,” Palaniswami said.

Taking a dig at the CM’s foreign trips, Palaniswami said Stalin has gone to make investments in foreign lands with the money collected through bribes.

Further, he said the DMK government failed to control the price of construction materials.

“Prices of construction materials have increased and disturbed the construction industry as the current price of M-Sand is Rs 5,500 per unit, but during the AIADMK regime it was Rs 3,000. Even the price of cement is Rs 340 a bag, but during the AIADMK regime, it was priced around Rs 210,” the AIADMK leader said.

During the AIADMK rule, the plan approval for construction of a house was Rs 38,000 (1000 sq ft). But it has increased to Rs 1.08 lakh in Madurai city during the DMK regime.

These taxes should be spent for the welfare of the public to construct various amenities in Madurai city but instead has been collected for the benefit of the corporation mayor and her colleagues, AIADMK leader Palaniswami further told the gathering.