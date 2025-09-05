After farmer's death in wild boar attack, Tiruchy forest department draws up mitigation plan

TIRUCHY: Taking into account the district reporting its first human fatality in a wild animal attack, more particularly by a wild boar, last month, the forest department is working on a mitigation plan to curb human-wildlife conflict in Tiruchy.
As an initial step, areas in the district where wild boar attacks have been reported over the past three years have been mapped, officials said. It may be noted that M Ganapathi, a 70-year-old farmer of Uthamarseeli, on August 13 succumbed to injuries he sustained in a wild boar attack on August 11.
Another farmer in nearby Kilikoodu, who is also suspected to have been attacked by the same animal on the same day as Ganapathi, however, survived. Efforts by the forest department to capture the boar involved in the attack with cages and nets went in vain. Officials said that wild animals like boars tend to roam freely wherever reserve forests exist as the area proves to be a safe haven.
While there have been instances of the animal damaging crops and plants, and even attacking farmers on a few occasions, Ganapathi was the first victim of a wild animal attack in the district, a senior forest official said.
"Two reserve forests are located along the southern banks of River Cauvery between Vengur and Kallanai. During summer, the animal might have migrated to Kilikoodu on the northern banks of the Cauvery, where there are numerous banana plantations and groves. The area is also full of bushes that provide safe shelter. When such a habitat exists near a reserve forest, there is nothing to prevent the animal from straying. Hence, it is difficult to predict which particular spots are vulnerable," the official explained.
While District Forest Officer G Krithiga told TNIE that it is difficult to devise a comprehensive plan to tackle the issue as such incidents of human-wildlife conflict are sporadic, she added, "We, however, have mapped the areas in Tiruchy district where wild boar attacks have been reported over the past three years. A mitigation plan is under consideration, based on the affected areas where people have encountered wild boars.” “The process is gaining momentum across all ranges, including Tiruchy, and appropriate action will be taken. In the meantime, financial compensation is being provided to victims of such attacks," she added.
When enquired about the department’s mitigation plan, sources said that it may include a range of strategies such as setting up physical barriers like fencing, implementing population control measures, providing training to farmers, and offering compensation for crop damage. The department may also work with local communities and conduct awareness campaigns to reduce conflicts between humans and wild animals, they added.