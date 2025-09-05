After farmer's death in wild boar attack, Tiruchy forest department draws up mitigation plan

TIRUCHY: Taking into account the district reporting its first human fatality in a wild animal attack, more particularly by a wild boar, last month, the forest department is working on a mitigation plan to curb human-wildlife conflict in Tiruchy.

As an initial step, areas in the district where wild boar attacks have been reported over the past three years have been mapped, officials said. It may be noted that M Ganapathi, a 70-year-old farmer of Uthamarseeli, on August 13 succumbed to injuries he sustained in a wild boar attack on August 11.

Another farmer in nearby Kilikoodu, who is also suspected to have been attacked by the same animal on the same day as Ganapathi, however, survived. Efforts by the forest department to capture the boar involved in the attack with cages and nets went in vain. Officials said that wild animals like boars tend to roam freely wherever reserve forests exist as the area proves to be a safe haven.

While there have been instances of the animal damaging crops and plants, and even attacking farmers on a few occasions, Ganapathi was the first victim of a wild animal attack in the district, a senior forest official said.