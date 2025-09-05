After villagers protest, construction of wall blocking access to temple halted in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Scheduled Caste (SC) people of Mudukkumeendanpatti village near Kovilpatti, led by the VCK party, resorted to a sit-in agitation on Thursday, condemning the construction of a wall blocking the pathway to Kazhu Madasamy temple and the community’s graveyard.

Sources said that the temple belonging to SC people has been located on government land for many decades. They alleged that a common way used for accessing the temple and their grave had been blocked by the construction of a wall by a realtor.

Over 50 villagers under VCK Thoothukudi north district president Murugan resorted to a protest urging the officials to remove the basement constructed for the wall.

Officials visiting the spot found that the realtor, who owns the private land, had a patta and all necessary documents, and therefore, he could not be stopped from constructing a wall on his land. As the negotiations held by civic body officials failed, the protesters intensified the agitation and refused to withdraw despite assurances that the matter would be taken to higher officials.

Speaking to TNIE, Kovilpatti tahsildar Balasubramanian said that the private land owner had been asked to stop the construction until further orders. “The revenue officials are finding a place to construct a crematorium stage, a leisure room, and a motor room for the graveyard on behalf of the Kovilpatti panchayat union,” he said.

The protesters met collector K Elambahavath, who assured them that the issue would be settled amicably. Following this assurance, the protest was withdrawn.