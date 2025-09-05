Bharathiar University slides in NIRF rankings

COIMBATORE: The Bharathiar University is going downhill in terms of academic performance, suggest the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) rankings for 2025. It has dropped several notches in three rankings for universities and top institutions in the country. The only saving grace is that it remains in the top-10 among public universities despite a minor fall.

Compared to previous years, the University's ranking has declined considerably, raising concerns among educationists over the university's academic and administrative efficiency.

According to the NIRF 2025 data released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday, in the overall India rankings, the university secured the 76th position (score: 51.96) among top institutions this year, compared to the 44th position (54.81) last year. In the overall university rankings, the university secured the 46th place (54.42) this year, compared to the 26th place (57.26) last year. In the overall state public university rankings, the university secured 10th place (64.9) this year, compared to 8th place (65.27) last year.

Commenting on this, P Thirunavakarasu, former president of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), said inefficient administration and communal politics have affected the university's functioning, leading to a decline in its NIRF ranking.

He said the declining NIRF ranks of the university are a matter of concern, and that it had performed well in the rankings until the Vice-Chancellor's tenure. (The V-C's post has been vacant for about three years.)