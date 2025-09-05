Bharathiar University slides in NIRF rankings

COIMBATORE: The Bharathiar University is going downhill in terms of academic performance, suggest the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) rankings for 2025. It has dropped several notches in three rankings for universities and top institutions in the country. The only saving grace is that it remains in the top-10 among public universities despite a minor fall.
Compared to previous years, the University's ranking has declined considerably, raising concerns among educationists over the university's academic and administrative efficiency.
According to the NIRF 2025 data released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday, in the overall India rankings, the university secured the 76th position (score: 51.96) among top institutions this year, compared to the 44th position (54.81) last year. In the overall university rankings, the university secured the 46th place (54.42) this year, compared to the 26th place (57.26) last year. In the overall state public university rankings, the university secured 10th place (64.9) this year, compared to 8th place (65.27) last year.
Commenting on this, P Thirunavakarasu, former president of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), said inefficient administration and communal politics have affected the university's functioning, leading to a decline in its NIRF ranking.
He said the declining NIRF ranks of the university are a matter of concern, and that it had performed well in the rankings until the Vice-Chancellor's tenure. (The V-C's post has been vacant for about three years.)
He said the higher education department should first address administrative issues such as holding syndicate and senate meetings on time and filling vacant teaching and non-teaching posts.
He suggested that the higher education department should give importance to academic works and student activities in education.
Responding to this, Bharathiar University Registrar R Rajavel said, earlier, key posts such as registrar and controller of examinations had only in-charges, but now they have now regular incumbents. He said they would take steps to improve the university's rankings in the NIRF.
Apart from this, in the overall India college rankings, Coimbatore institutions secured the following positions: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women: 9th (75.52), PSG College of Arts and Science: 10th (73.15), Sri Krishna Arts and Science College: 50th (59.74), Dr. N G P Arts and Science College: 66th (57.56), Government Arts College, Coimbatore: 68th (57.49), Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science: 76th (56.80), and Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science: 94th (54.66).
Sources say the rankings were on the basis of five parameters: teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and peer perception.