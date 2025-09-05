CM Stalin seeks stronger ties with UK in education, green energy and trade

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has pitched for stronger economic and climate partnerships with United Kingdom, highlighting Tamil Nadu’s position as a leader in renewable energy and manufacturing during talks with Catherine West, the UK’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Indo-Pacific), in London.

The meeting, held at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office on September 3 as part of Stalin’s ‘TN Rising European tour’, explored opportunities for collaboration in higher education, skill development, maritime connectivity and green economy.

Stalin urged greater British investment in electric mobility, IT services and manufacturing, projecting Tamil Nadu as a global hub for green hydrogen, solar and wind energy. He also proposed joint initiatives on climate change, aligning the state with the UK’s climate diplomacy goals.

The discussions also covered cultural and diaspora ties, along with maritime cooperation leveraging the state’s coastal advantage. Stalin was accompanied by state Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and senior officials, including the heads of Tamil Nadu’s investment promotion agency.

The meeting adds further depth to the CM’s engagements in the UK, which have already resulted in the signing of several MoUs in aerospace, maritime intelligence, renewables, textiles and design education sectors.