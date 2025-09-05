Induct expelled leaders into AIADMK: KA Sengottaiyan

ERODE: Senior AIADMK leader and Gopichettipalayam MLA KA Sengottaiyan on Friday urged the party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to induct the expelled leaders and unite the party. Recalling how former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa have readmitted those leaders who criticized them into the party for the welfare of the state, he said Edappadi Palaniswami should take a cue from them and reinduct the expelled leaders to ensure victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election.

In fact, Sengottaiyan gave a 10-day ultimatum to Edappadi K Palaniswami to initiate the process to induct the expelled leaders. “If the process was not initiated within 10 days’ time, the like-minded people, who wanted the readmission of expelled leaders, will come together and do it,” he added.

Addressing reporters at the party office in Gopichettipalayam, he further said, “Six leaders, including Natham R Viswanathan, SP Velumani, P Thangamani, KP Anbalagan, and CV Shanmugam, have met Edappadi K Palaniswami to reunite the expelled leaders, but he did not accept our opinion. The expelled leaders wanted to rejoin the party without any conditions. I am saying this to ensure that the party does not get split. I am ready for any sacrifice. Even when I got opportunities twice, I worked for the party’s unity.”