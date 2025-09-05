Madurai Aavin agents demand daily sales commission

MADURAI: Citing delay in payment, milk agents have urged Aavin to allow them deduct their commission before depositing the daily sales collection. According to Aavin officials, there are 900 agents in Madurai district.

K Rupan, a milk agent, said “We get a commission of Rs 1 for one litre of milk (all types), and Rs 4 for one litre (Tea Mate) sold. Aavin releases the commission only by the second week of every month. So, we request Aavin to allow us to deduct the commission on a daily basis, like it is done by agents in Chennai, and deposit the collection amount.”

Tamil Nadu Milk Agents and Workers welfare association founder president SA Ponnusamy said Aavin follows different selling methods in each district. For example, Aavin divisions in Erode, Namakkal, Tiruchi sell products directly to agents for commission of 5%.